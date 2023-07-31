A man who was seen by police struggling to manoeuvre his car on the Southgates roundabout in Lynn was later found to be drug-driving.

Stephen Punton, 38, of Innisfree Park Homes, Bawsey, appeared at Lynn’s Magistrates’ Court on Thursday where he admitted to driving over the specified drug limit.

At 11am on January 29, police saw Punton driving from the direction of London Road onto the Southgates roundabout.

The Southgates roundabout in Lynn was where Punton was struggling to drive his car

The Ford Fiesta that Punton was driving was seen interjecting back and forth and the defendant was seen struggling with the controls of the car “for a number of minutes”.

Prosecutor Paul Brown told the court that police decided to pull him over and noticed lager in the car and decided to conduct a breathalyser test which came back negative.

A drug test was then conducted which came back positive with a reading of 7mcg of Tetrahydrocannabinol – the main active chemical in cannabis – in his blood.

The legal limit to drive is 2mcg, and Punton was subsequently arrested.

Punton appeared unrepresented in court and said: “I’m going to lose my driving licence, it’s going to mess me up. My brother has been picking me up. “

Magistrates disqualified Punton from driving for 12 months and also fined him £300.

Punton was also ordered to pay a £120 victim surcharge and £50 in court costs.