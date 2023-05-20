A man who was stumbling around throwing punches after a night out in town said he was acting in “self defence.”

Travis Malkan, 28, of Archdale Street in Lynn, appeared at the town’s magistrates’ court on Thursday, where he admitted to the offence of being drunk and disorderly.

Despite Malkan punching somebody, the victim decided not to press charges - so he was charged with being drunk and disorderly instead.

The incident happened on Norfolk Street in Lynn

The case was outlined by crown prosecutor Colette Harper, who said that at 3.08am on Saturday, April 8, Malkan was spotted arguing with another man on Norfolk Street in Lynn.

He then threw a punch at a different man, and police said he was “extremely intoxicated” while stumbling around.

Malkan has one previous conviction of being drunk and disorderly.

Appearing unrepresented, Malkan told magistrates that he was going through a difficult period in his life and that he had just come out of a long-term relationship.

“I was in a bad way and was looking for a place to socialise,” Malkan said.

“The man in Norfolk Street had a threatening approach, the offence itself was in self defence.”

Magistrates, led by William Hush, decided to punish Malkan by handing him a 12 month conditional discharge.

He was also ordered to pay £105 in court costs and a victim surcharge of £26.