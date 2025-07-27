Despite racking up more than 180 offences, a criminal has avoided jail as the courts decided to give him “one last chance”.

James Leonard, 58, of Turbus Road in North Lynn, appeared at the town’s magistrates’ court on Thursday and pleaded guilty to 14 offences.

His crime spree included a number of thefts, attempted thefts, an assault by beating, breaching bail conditions and use of threatening, abusive or insulting words.

James Leonard assaulted a security guard at Tesco Express on Wootton Road. Picture: Google Maps

Standing in the dock, Leonard already had 169 offences to his name, which magistrates deemed a “pretty appalling record”.

The court heard how on April 5, while attempting to steal dog food and cider from Home Bargains, the he became aggressive towards a member of staff who tried to stop him from leaving.

Another occasion on May 14 saw a Tesco Express security guard attempt to prevent Leonard from taking packets of meat to the value of £79.

At the time, Leonard said: “F**k off you fat c**t, mind your business. What are you going to do?”

He then proceeded to assault the guard by throwing “windmill-style punches” at her and hurling a metal basket at her head.

His plethora of other Lynn offences included stealing:

• £138 worth of clothing from Matalan

• £106.02 worth of meat from Aldi in Gaywood

• £23.29 worth of various items from Spar on Tennyson Road

• £126 worth of groceries from Sainsbury’s

• An unknown value of groceries from Asda

• £64.58 worth of groceries from Home Bargains

• £94 worth of meat products from Tesco Express

In doing so, Leonard also breached his bail conditions, which stated he could not enter any retail premises with the exception of Sea Bank Stores on St Edmundsbury Road for shopping, and Loke Road Pharmacy for his medication.

In mitigation, his solicitor said that Leonard has an alcohol and cocaine problem - but has managed to reduce his intake from 18 to 20 beers a day to one or two every other evening.

He now only uses cocaine “once in a blue moon” - and it was pointed out that if he were sent to prison, his two dogs, which he keeps at his flat, would have to be rehomed.

“He’s just asking for another chance,” his solicitor said.

The magistrates admitted that his multitude of offences “well and truly crossed the custody threshold”.

However, he was handed an 18-month suspended sentence, which, if he breaches, could land him in prison for 18 weeks.

He was also handed a six-month alcohol treatment programme, and will have to pay £315.89 in compensation to various shops for the unrecovered goods.

“With your track record, I think there will be no huge question about you going to prison next time,” magistrates added.

“You have been given one last chance today.”