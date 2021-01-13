A man was arrested in a West Norfolk village yesterday afternoon after an alleged attempt to run away from police.

King’s Lynn Police said the man had previous custodial sentences for disqualified driving and was stopped by officers in Emneth.

After his vehicle was stopped as part of Operation Moonshot, police say the man tried to outrun officers on foot.

A police social media post added: “He didn’t get far and was subsequently arrested and remanded in custody to appear at court in the morning.”