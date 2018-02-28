Management of Heacham homes transferred to King’s Lynn housing association

The day-to-day management of a number of homes in Heacham has been transferred to “provide a more efficient local service for residents”.

Social housing provider Stonewater has transferred the management of its 45 properties at High Houses in Station Road to Broadland Housing Association in Lynn.

High Houses is a mixed development of rental, leasehold and freehold homes, ranging from one- and two-bedroom apartments to three-bedroom houses.

Nick Harris, Stonewater’s chief executive, said: “We are committed to providing responsive, efficient and cost-effective services to our customers.

“With the High Houses development being almost 100 miles away from our closest office in Leicester, we believe the transfer is the right thing to do.”

With the transfer now in effect, Broadland Housing Association will provide High Houses’ residents with housing management, estate services and repairs, while Stonewater will retain ownership of the scheme.

Michael Newey, Broadland Housing Association’s chief executive, said: “This new arrangement is an ideal fit for us.

“With several of our own housing schemes in the King’s Lynn area, our local maintenance and neighbour teams will be delivering the same timely service and high standards to Stonewater’s Heacham residents.”