A restaurant in Stow Bridge experienced a power cut Thursday night leaving customers in the dark.

However this did not deter the company director of Jack's at Woodlakes Leisure Park, Holme Road.

In fact he pulled out all the stops to make it a night for his clientèle to remember.

The official opening of Jack's Restaurant in Stowbridge.. (30860215)

Jack Langford, 27, and his team of chefs were just about to serve 18 wedding party guests at 5pm when suddenly the lights went out.

The restaurant was beginning to fill up with further guests arriving who had booked but service was halted at 5.10pm due to electrical failure.

But nothing would deter this bright spark and Jack went above and beyond in his customer service to overcome this unfortunate disconnection.

The official opening of Jack's Restaurant in Stowbridge. Pictured with Borough Mayor Geoff Hipperson are Jack Langford and Chelsea Marsh.. (30860216)

Firstly he took it upon himself to go to the local supermarket and buy some nibbles for the hungry diners while they waited for the power to return.

This kept them happy for the time being, but when the light still hadn't been restored Jack decided to take all the children that were in the restaurant out on the golf buggies.

If that wasn't enough he then called on an old pal of his who is an entertainer so that the guests didn't leave.

His friend, a magician called Josh Maddox happened to be in Gaywood Tesco and only 30 minutes away.

Jack said: "Josh is a top bloke and when I rang him he got his suit on and his cards out.

"Funnily enough the wedding party had wanted to book him originally for their event but couldn't afford him."

With the power disruption still not fixed, and everyone in a candle -lit cabin in the middle of a forest, Jack decided he would buy all the customers fish and chips from the shop in Watlington.

Just as he was about to take the orders for more than 30 guests ... ding, the lights went on.

Jack said: "I've never sweated so much in my life."