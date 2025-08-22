A Lynn business scooped multiple accolades for its success during 2024 in its parent company’s awards ceremony.

The Berry Recruitment Group Awards has celebrated its Lynn branch, which specialises in office, industrial, agricultural, technical and hospitality recruitment across East Anglia.

The branch was recognised with the outstanding achievement award, presented jointly to assistant branch manager Lauren Kirby and senior consultant Charlie Parker.

Charlie Parker, Chloe Trueman (middle) and Lauren Kirby all scooped up awards

Charlie and Lauren also received awards for being among the top consultants for temporary workers across the group.

Chloe Trueman was named “Berry Rookie of the Year” in recognition of her strong performance in her first year.

Managing director Lee Gamble presented the awards. He said: “The recruitment industry has remained erratic over recent years, yet our Lynn team always manages to deliver exceptional results.”

Group managing director Chris Chown also reflected on the ups and downs of 2024 and the achievements across the group.

He said: “While 2024 was a challenging year for recruitment businesses, we still found good reason to hand out over 60 awards in recognition of our fantastic teams, managers, consultants, business support and central support services colleagues.

Berry Recruitment Group operates under the banners of Berry Recruitment, Wild Recruitment, Wild Berry Associates and First Recruitment Services, continuing its commitment to connecting great people with great opportunities.