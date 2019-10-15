An investigation has been launched after a man's body was found in North Lynn this afternoon.

Police were called to a path near premises on Edward Benefer Way shortly after 1.30pm today following the discovery.

Norfolk Police says inquiries are ongoing to establish how the man died.

Police have been called to North Lynn following the discovery of a body (19382209)

The death is currently being treated as unexplained, but is not believed to be suspicious.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 198 of October 15.