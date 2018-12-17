Man's death in King's Lynn 'not believed to be suspicious', police say as investigations continue

Police have said the "sudden death" of a man in Lynn over the weekend is not believed to be suspicious, as investigations continue.

Officers were called shortly before 11.30am yesterday morning, Sunday, December 16, following concerns for the safety of a man inside a vehicle in the car park of Lidl in Austin Street.

Body found in car park of the Lidl store Kings Lynn. (6026330)

Emergency services attended, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

A police spokeswoman said the death is currently being treated as unexplained, but is not believed to be suspicious at this stage.

A seal was put in place at the location whilst initial enquiries were carried out, but this has since been lifted.

A spokesman for Lidl said: "We were extremely sorry to learn of this and will, of course, be supporting the authorities with their enquiries in any way we can."