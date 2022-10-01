A North Lynn man found with £400 worth of cannabis has had a suspended sentence extended.

The stash was for personal use by Fabio Fernandes, Lynn Magistrates’ Court heard on Thursday.

The 23-year-old, of Reid Way, was arrested on June 1.

Fabio Fernandes pleaded guilty to class B drug possession

He pleaded guilty to class B drug possession and admitted breaching a court order of 20 weeks’ custody, suspended for 18 months, imposed in December last year.

Solicitor Andrew Cogan said Fernandes had made full and frank admissions following his arrest.

“It was for personal use,” he added.

“The value doesn’t seem to have come from any drugs expert but from the lips of Mr Fernandes.”

Mr Cogan said his client had previous convictions for drugs matters but the suspended sentence order was for handing out “quite a beating” to his then girlfriend.

He added it was a “completely dissimilar” matter and therefore it would be unjust to activate the suspended sentence.

For breaching the order, the operational period of it extended by six months to the maximum two years and will now run until December 2023.

For the drug offence, Fernandes was fined £200 and ordered to pay £50 costs and £34 victim surcharge.

An order was made for the forfeiture and destruction of the cannabis.