Magistrates were told a man's ten-year relationship came to an end as a result of a drink-driving charge.

Vincent Martinez, 59, of Norfolk Street in Lynn, appeared at the town's magistrates' court on Thursday and pleaded guilty to driving his Renault Clio when over the limit on October 25.

Prosecuting, Emma Pocknell said that just before 11pm on that date, police had spotted Martinez driving with no lights on.

Martinez pleaded guilty to drink driving (Image: iStock)

Officers pulled him over and asked if he had been drinking, with Martinez telling them he had done within the 20 minutes prior.

He subsequently failed a roadside breath test, and would go on to provide a reading of 80 microgrammes of alcohol per 100ml of breath - with the legal limit being 35.

Police reported that Martinez was polite throughout the ordeal.

In mitigation, Alison Muir said Martinez had not originally intended to go out that evening. However, after drinking, his partner asked if he would give her a lift - which he agreed to.

Miss Muir said Martinez "felt fine" and was "not affected" by the alcohol.

She added that his lights had been off due to a mix-up when his vehicle was in for a service - they are normally turned on automatically, but an engineer switched them to manual.

Martinez therefore reportedly did not realise they were off due to it being "well lit" at the time.

Miss Muir then went on to tell magistrates that Martinez's relationship with his partner, which was ten years in the making at that stage, came to an end as a result of his offence.

His partner asked him to move out, which Miss Muir said has had a "significant impact" on Martinez.

Lead magistrate Anne Parker said: "We all make mistakes. Yours is just a pretty catastrophic one."

Martinez was subsequently banned from driving for 17 months, as well as being fined £407.

He was also ordered to pay legal costs of £105 and a victim surcharge of £163.

Magistrates offered him a drink-driving rehabilitation course, which if completed by November 23 next year will reduce his ban by 17 weeks.

Martinez said: "I am very lucky that I got to keep my job.

"I don't feel very good about myself at the moment."