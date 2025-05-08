Lynn manufacturer Ravago Building Solutions UK has joined the ‘Made in Britain’ accreditation scheme.

The Estuary Road-based company is the first extruded polystyrene (XPS) thermal insulation manufacturer to be eligible to apply the widely recognised marking to its range of Ravatherm XPS X products.

Ravago is the UK’s original manufacturer of XPS insulation, manufacturing and distributing from the site for 65 years.

Ravago Building Solutions UK staff celebrate joining the ‘Made in Britain’ accreditation scheme

“Joining ‘Made in Britain’ is an overdue step given our strong heritage in UK manufacturing,” said Joan Ferrer, commercial director for UK and Ireland. “Since we first pioneered the use of XPS insulation in the UK, our UK manufacturing operation has continued to evolve.

“Over the decades, our plant team has worked to ensure we always stay ahead of the curve, allowing for the development and roll out of innovative new product formulations, including new blowing agents and the use of infra-red blockers.

“We continue to set new heights and Ravatherm XPS X ULTRA now has the lowest thermal conductivity of any UK manufactured XPS board accompanied with a BBA certificate.”

Ravago has a dedicated UK commercial and technical team to support its customers, with more than 100 years of collective experience working in insulation. They work alongside the production team to ensure product availability and can coordinate manufacturing of custom thicknesses.

“Distributed across the UK, our team offers virtual and in-person support for prospective customers,” added Joan. “They use their extensive experience to assist with product specification and collaborate with our production team in Lynn to ensure that Ravatherm XPS X boards are quickly delivered to site.”