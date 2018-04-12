Marathon cause close to Heacham man’s heart

A man from Heacham is set to take on the Brighton Marathon on Sunday for a cause that is close to his heart.

Paul Richardson, 20, is supporting Prostate Cancer UK with his fundraising run, as he lost his grandad to the disease two years ago this month.

Paul has raised just over £500 of his £650 target, and with the race day this weekend, he is hoping to add more to his fundraising total.

The Fox and Hounds pub, where a sponsor sheet is available, has been helping him raise funds.

Paul’s partner Erin McNeil said: “He previously ran the GEAR run twice before and also did a 100 mile bike ride, all for Cancer Research, raising just over £500 in total. He is hoping his first marathon could raise even more money.”

To support Paul, go to: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulrichardson2017.