Staff from three King’s Lynn marketing agencies have raised almost £500 for the Queen Elizabeth Hospital by completing a socially distanced marathon relay.

Damien Cross, Nancy Barnard, Michelle Meads, Adam Tucker and Harry Seaton ran a combined total of 26.2 miles to say thanks to NHS staff for their heroic efforts during the coronavirus pandemic.

The quintet work within Tuesday Market Place-based Maze Group companies To The End, Maze Media and Fluential.