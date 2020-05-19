Home   News   Article

King's Lynn marketing agency staff raise money for Queen Elizabeth Hospital

By Greg Plummer
Published: 11:56, 19 May 2020
 | Updated: 11:56, 19 May 2020

Staff from three King’s Lynn marketing agencies have raised almost £500 for the Queen Elizabeth Hospital by completing a socially distanced marathon relay.

Damien Cross, Nancy Barnard, Michelle Meads, Adam Tucker and Harry Seaton ran a combined total of 26.2 miles to say thanks to NHS staff for their heroic efforts during the coronavirus pandemic.

The quintet work within Tuesday Market Place-based Maze Group companies To The End, Maze Media and Fluential.

