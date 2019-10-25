Marathon gaming effort boosts King's Lynn homeless charity

A team of gamers played their way through the night to help raise hundreds of pounds towards new facilities for a Lynn homeless charity.

The Purfleet Trust staged its fourth annual gaming marathon last Thursday with five players at the controls for 25 hours.

Officials say their efforts have already beaten the charity’s initial £500 fundraising target, and money is still coming in from sponsors.

Purfleet Trust's 25-hour gaming marathon to raise funds to kit out new gym...left to right Lily Painter, Johnathan Walker, Chris Dunn and Lucy Shaw. (19611737)

Proceeds from the event will be used to help equip the charity’s recently opened gym.

The group’s fundraising page said: “The gym has been open now for nearly two months and already it has been a big success among our clients.

“Exercise improves both physical and mental health. We have already seen marked improvements among the clients that are regularly engaging with the activities, including improvement in mood, weight loss and increased overall motivation.

“We want to offer a more diverse range of sports and fitness classes.”

Donations can still be made at https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/LucyShaw1.

