A runner is hoping to lay his London Marathon ghost to rest next month while raising money for charity.

Acclaimed journalist David Blackmore, from Gaywood, collapsed with heat stroke just before the 25-mile mark in the London Marathon in October 2021, and had to be retrieved from the course and treated by volunteers from St John Ambulance. Now, the 36-year-old is gearing up to complete the same race on Sunday, April 23 to raise money for the St John Ambulance service.

David said: “As much as I’ll be running the London Marathon to finally cross it off my bucket list, I am so glad that I’ll be running for St John Ambulance.

“To me, it is the perfect way to say thank you to the charity and their volunteers who will line the route on April 23 and save others just like they did for me. Running a marathon can be a gruelling experience both physically and mentally, and I feel it will be tough emotionally as I get close to where I’d collapsed just 18 months before.”

People can support David’s cause by visiting his JustGiving page.