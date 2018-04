A Scout chosen to represent Norfolk at next year’s world jamboree in America has been helped on his way by a Swaffham community group.

Members of the town’s Lions group have made a £300 donation to Ryan Collins, pictured above right with his granddad John.

Ryan, who is a Scout at Marham, is due to travel to the jamboree in West Virginia in July 2019.

Nicolas Ashford, left, and president Pam Tallon made the presentation on behalf of the club.

