A Gaywood man has made history by becoming the first wheelchair user to complete a three-event sporting challenge in one year.

Mark Howard, 52, is one of 4,000 people to have received the London Classics Medal and have his name listed in its Hall of Fame, after participating in three tough challenges including the London Marathon, RideLondon 100 and a two-mile swimming event at Swim Serpentine.

Mark was injured whilst serving with the Life Guards regiment in the British Army more than 30 years ago and started using his wheelchair in 2014, although on good days he tries to stay out of it.

Since having to use the chair Mark has completed over 60 challenges.

Since using the chair, he has completed 60 challenges and plans to keep going.

Alongside others, he has raised nearly £500,000 for The Bridge For Heroes, a Lynn-based charity that supports the HM Armed Forces Community including those who are serving, veterans and their families.

His quest to break barriers is continuing as he will be participating in the Christmas Day swim at Hunstanton and will go on to attempt the three peaks challenge next year, which will make him the first person to self-propel themselves along the route.

If all goes to plan, Mark should become a Guinness World Record-holder by doing so.

Joining him will be a support team, mainly from Hunstanton and District Round Table 615 who have donated a specialised wheelchair costing £5,500.

Mark said: “Thank you to everybody who has helped me, whether it is driving me to where I need to be, or putting ten pence in the donation bucket, I’m very grateful.

“You have to believe to achieve – the only person you should compete with is yourself.”