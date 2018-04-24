Mark sets Sail on a voyage of discovery at new home near Gayton

A 27-year-old man with learning difficulties is enjoying a new lease of life after moving to a supported living service near Gayton.

Mark Lowman was relocated from a service on the opposite side of town in February, and he has been ‘a different man’ since according to senior support worker Danielle Garrigan.

She said: “Mark was very keen to be living closer to his mum. His previous home was 20 miles away, whereas now she’s just around the corner, so that’s a big part of why he’s happier, but that’s not the only reason.

“We’ve given him a lot of personal support and he has settled in quickly at Sail Close, where he’s developing new skills including a much better understanding of how to manage his money.”

Previously, budgeting was something Mark had struggled with, but with the help of staff at the Regard Group, he has been focusing on the skills he needs to follow a weekly budget plan.

Miss Garrigan said: “My colleagues and I are supporting him to make other changes in his life as well. One of these is to support him to do his shopping at the local supermarket, instead of relying on online shopping. This enables him to make better informed shopping decisions, and also gives him the opportunity to interact with other members of the community.

“As a result, with our support, he is now cooking well-balanced meals from scratch, and he’s also looking after his flat very well and generally doing fantastically.

“He recently told me that he’s really very happy now, which was great to hear because he’s not the sort of person who is inclined to say things like that very often.”

Because one of the things Mark used to enjoy at his previous placement was a regular dog-walking job at a local rescue home, he is contacting the RSPCA to explore the possibility of a dog-walking placement in his new area.

Danielle has also established a good relationship with Mark’s mother so communications between home and Sail Close are easy, and because they’re living closer now they can see each other as often as they like, something they both enjoy very much.

The Regard Group, which runs Sail Close, provides supported living and residential services for people with learning disabilities, mental health needs and acquired brain injury, more information at www.regard.co.uk