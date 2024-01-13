A museum curator who worked hard on exhibitions in a town’s museum was named Employee of the Year in the 2023 West Norfolk Mayor’s Business Awards – and now we are looking to crown another winner.

Lindsey Bavin won the award last March for her hard work at True’s Yard Fisherfolk Museum, at Lynn, and we will be crowning her successor at the Alive Corn Exchange in the Tuesday Market Place on Friday, March 1.

On winning last year, Lindsey said: “I started off as a volunteer and worked my way up and it’s a unique experience going from that, so this is the cherry on top for me. I love history and I love telling stories, so to be able to do that as a career is amazing.”

Employee of the Year 2023 Lindsey Bavin, of True's Yard Fisherfolk Museum, receives her award from Maja Szczepanska-Danby from sponsor MARS UK

The award is once again sponsored by the Lynn base of confectionary and pet food giant MARS UK, and at last year’s ceremony, Maja Szczepanska-Danby from the company said: “To be a great employee, you need many attributes to be successful, with passion being high on the list. All of the nominees this year are truly great and their passion really shone through in each of our discussions.”

When looking to choose the winner of this year’s Employee of the Year award, judges will be looking for an outstanding contribution not only to the organisation and its success but also for someone concerned about colleagues’ welfare and enhancing the working environment and customer experience.

Sponsor MARS has the following mission statement: “For generations, you and your family – including the four-legged members – have loved our brands, products, and services. Our associates are working to ensure that everything you know and love consistently evolves to deliver: A Better World for Pets™ Inspire Moments of Everyday Happiness Better Food Today. A Better World Tomorrow. We work toward the world we want to see tomorrow by working toward our goals today.”

West Norfolk Council is the headline sponsor for the 2024 awards and other award categories are: Mayor’s Business of the Year (also sponsored by West Norfolk Council), Environmental Champion (also West Norfolk Council), Business Innovation (MCP Solicitors), Business Person of the Year (Brown & Co), Apprentice/Trainee of the Year (Greenyard Frozen), Small Business (Mapus-Smith and Lemmon), King’s Lynn Champion (Discover King’s Lynn), Employee of the Year (MARS), Customer Care (My House Online), Independent Retailer of the Year and Leisure and Tourism.

Nominations for the awards are now closed.

The Lynn News organises the Mayor’s Business Awards

