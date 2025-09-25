The 37th Mayor’s Business Awards are set to be celebrated once more with a glittering black-tie evening at the Alive Corn Exchange in Lynn’s Tuesday Market Place next year.

Headline sponsor of the awards, taking place on Friday, March 6, is once again West Norfolk Council, and the Lynn News and our sister publication Your Local Paper, organise the event. Popular ITV Anglia presenter David Whiteley will be hosting.

Nominations opened last Friday, and there are 12 categories to go for, plus category judges will get together to crown the winner of The Mayor’s Business of the Year from all of the overall winners.

MARS UK won the Environmental Champion of the Year award this year

Today, we take a look at the Environmental Champion award, which is also sponsored by West Norfolk Council, and was won this year by MARS, of Hansa Road in Lynn.

This award recognises a West Norfolk business that is leading the way in environmental responsibility and sustainability.

The winning organisation will demonstrate a clear and measurable commitment to reducing its environmental impact through innovative practices, strategic initiatives, or long-term investment. This could include reducing reliance on fossil fuels, enhancing energy efficiency, protecting and restoring the natural environment, minimising waste through circular economy principles, cutting pollution, or promoting biodiversity.



Judges will also be looking for evidence of improved resource management, sustainable supply chains, and efforts to raise awareness or educate staff, customers, or the wider community about environmental issues.

After MARS picked up its win this March, health and safety technician Dee Simon said: “It's about those marginal gains, working on those little wins, from sensors in the meeting rooms to turning the lights off when we are not in there. We do the big hitters, but we don’t forget the little things as well.”

The full list of award categories and sponsors is as follows:

Environmental Champion (sponsored by West Norfolk Council), Small Business of the Year (Mapus-Smith & Lemmon LLP), Business Innovation (Metcalfe Copeman & Pettefar LLP), Apprentice/Trainee of the Year (Greenyard), Champions in Agriculture (Brown & Co), King's Lynn Champion (Discover King's Lynn), Employee of the Year (MARS), Customer Care (My House Agency), Leisure & Tourism (Fraser Dawbarns LLP), Best Established Business of the Year (Brown & Co), Independent Retailer of the Year (sponsorship available), Business Leader of the Year (sponsorship available).



This prestigious annual awards programme is a memorable highlight in the region's business calendar, attracting hundreds of nominations every year from businesses across West Norfolk.

You can nominate your own business and each business can nominate in two categories. Nominations close at 5pm on Friday, November 28.

Visit: www.mayorsbusinessawards.co.uk



