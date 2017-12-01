Marshland St James village hall chiefs prepare to open doors to building

Officials behind a £1.1 million community hall project in Marshland St James have been given their first look inside the building as work nears completion.

Members of the Marshland Hall project committee are pictured above during their visit to the Smeeth Road site last Friday.

Work on the new complex, which received a Lottery grant of more than £650,000 last year, is expected to be completed early in the new year.

And an open week is being planned for February 12 to 18 for community groups to find out more about the facilities on offer. Anyone interested should email sue@marshlandhall.org.uk for more details. Picture: submitted