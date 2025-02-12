The Lynn Mart is back in town ahead of its grand opening this Friday.

The showmen and women arrived late last night to set up rides including dodgems, the Waltzers and High Energy - as well as refreshments and sweet treat stalls.

The Mart will traditionally open on Valentine’s Day at noon and close a week later on Saturday, February 22 - the cheapest day being next Monday.

The new family Ferris Wheel being set up for the Mart

This year, there will also be new attractions such as a family Ferris wheel and a new manufactured twist lifter ride - which will lift you in the air on one of its three arms and spin you around.

Meanwhile, marking its 100-year anniversary, the old steam engine will make its return on open display to mark its historic significance.

The Tuesday Market Place and Common Staithe car parks will be temporarily closed whist the Mart is ongoing, but will reopen on Sunday, February 23 at 2pm (Market Place) and Monday, February 24 (Common Staithe).

Reporting by Cara Fiore