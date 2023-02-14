Opening in Lynn for the first show of the season today, the Mart, established in 1537, attracted large crowds to the Tuesday Market Place.

The procession to the market place began at the Town Hall and included the Bishop of Lynn, the Right Reverend Jane Steen, and Lesley Bambridge, mayor of West Norfolk.

The opening began with various speeches, and a blessing from the Bishop, along with a speech from president of the Showmen's Guild of Great Britain, John Thurston.

Mart Opening 2023 (62434788)

He said: "This Mart belonged to the people of Lynn", a notion echoed by Sheriff of Norwich, Caroline Jarrold who said: "It puts Lynn on the map."

Reading the proclamation for the first time since becoming leader of West Norfolk Council, Stuart Dark said: "By proclamation, said Mart or fair doth begin at noon."

Fairgoers seemed to be enjoying the sun and unusually pleasant weather, with Mr Dark adding: "The sun is shining, it is great to see so many people here."

Mart Opening 2023 (62434779)

It is hoped that a police presence will reassure fairgoers, with a spokesperson saying: "There are two [officers] in the day and two in the evening.

"We are here to curb anti-social behaviour."

Importantly, the history of the Mart was not forgotten, as the procession walked the streets of Lynn to open the fair.

Ms Bambridge, giving credence to her mayoral predecessors, said: "It is a huge part of Lynn's history.

Mart Opening 2023 (62434772)

"As 820th mayor, it is a privilege to be standing here today."

Former mayor of Lynn, Fred Savage, known for his pioneering work in the field of fairground engineering, was also credited.

She continued: "Savage went on to design the Gallopers [a merry-go-round] and was an extraordinary engineer.

Mart Opening 2023 (62434782)

"This year there are three new rides, the Tornado, the Fighter, and Over The Falls.

"The Showmen's Guild maintain high standards and I am always impressed by the efficiency of their arrival and departure."

Blessing the opening of the Mart, Canon Dr Mark Dimond, team rector at Lynn Minster, said: "May this Mart be a time to share good humour with one another.

Mart Opening 2023 (62434775)

"We hope the people of Lynn be enriched and good tempered in a time of economic challenge."

Also blessing the fair, Rt Revd Jane Steen, added: "One of the best things about being Bishop of Lynn is blessing the Mart."

Visiting from Hunstanton, Betty and Cyril Miller, both 88, who have been married for 65 years, said: "We always come for the opening and it is lovely to be a part of it."

Mart Opening 2023 (62434791)

Reporting by Robert Waring