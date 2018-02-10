Mart to return to King’s Lynn next week

King’s Lynn Mart is keeping to tradition and returning to the Tuesday Market Place for its Valentine’s day opening.

Chief steward of King’s Lynn Mart, Donald Gray said there is a new ride this year which he is calling the Crazy Shake.

For a period of two weeks, Common Staithe Quay car park will be closed from 6pm on Sunday, February 11, and reopen on Monday, February 26.

The Tuesday Market Place car park will also be closed from 11:30pm on Sunday, February 11 and reopen on Monday, February 26.

The cycle racks in the Tuesday Market Place will be removed temporarily from 9am on Friday, February 9.

This year’s Mart is the 814th to be held in the town since it was established under the reign of King John in 1204.