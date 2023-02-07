The Mart is coming to the Tuesday Market Place next week and the role of chief operator is being taken on by Lawrence Maxwell Appleton senior.

Known as Nipper, the 80-year-old veteran of the fair is fond of Lynn and the traditions of its historic Mart which is some 818 years old.

Donald Gray has stepped aside following 20 years of service in the role although he covers it when the fair moves to Wisbech.

Donald Gray, chief steward and team 'building up' the Mart in Lynn in 2022

The fair will be open to the public on Tuesday, February 14 after the civic party, who parade from the Town Hall, reach the market place and the Mart is formally proclaimed open.

Mr Appleton said: “I am taking the role this year and there is a lot to do in the build up already.”

When the wagons arrive with all the kit, the term for getting the equipment ready is called ‘building up’ and as the Mart leaves it is known as ‘pulling down.’

Lawrence 'Nipper' Appleton is the chief operator at this year's Mart

It is a key event in Lynn and it marks the beginning of the Showmen’s Guild season and has continued for 800 years.

Mr Lawrence, whose sons own and run some of the rides at this Mart, said: “I was brought up on the fair with my parents.

“I was part of the building up and the pulling down and it was an education into our way of life.”

Opening of the Mart. (62262149)

He continues five generations of Showmen and has seen many changes over the years with the travelling fair and rides, for which Frederick Savage, once mayor of Lynn, was a chief innovator in the field of steam powered fairground machinery and whose statue stands on London Road.

Mr Lawrence said: “Lots of things have changed with the type of equipment and rides which are now much more superior.

“The thrill and white knuckle rides are faster, the lighting effects are so impressive and we use silent environmentally friendly generators.

The Mart will be coming again to the Tuesday Market Place and open to the public on Tuesday, February 14

“As a young boy in the old days of the Mart we had side shows.

“There would be dancing girls and shows and when I was nine years of age my father used to dress up and do fire eating and I would go on stage and help him on the show.

“It is etched in my memory and always on my mind as the beginning of my time in our way of life.”

The ceremonial procession from the Town Hall to the Mart in Tuesday Market Place in 2022

The first recorded charter was in the 13th century, before Henry VIII granted a Valentine’s fair in 1537. The Mart visits Lynn before moving onto Wisbech.

The links between the mayor and the civic officers who are part of the opening ceremony and enjoy free rides once it is declared open are important.

Mr Lawrence said: “This is part of the tradition of the Mart and then going to the Duke’s Head Hotel for lunch.

Official opening of an exhibition about the Lynn Mart at True's Yard Fisherfolk Museum King's Lynn, by Nipper Appleton.(LtoR), Dr Paul Richards and Lawrence 'Nipper' Appleton at the opening ceremony

“We are very proud of the tradition of the Mart in Lynn and it is important to the Showmen’s Guild and our way of life.

“The people here do look forward to it and it is the first chartered fair in Britain and an important event in Lynn.

He added: “The Trinity Rotary Club organises a day for children with special needs which will be on Wednesday, February, 22.”