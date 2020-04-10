Nursing staff at Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital were left feeling uncared for this week amid fears over the safety of coronavirus equipment, it has been claimed.

A staff member has spoken out after it was discovered that some masks being given to frontline workers were initially labelled for use at least three years ago.

But managers say the equipment has been retested and deemed safe for use.

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital, King's Lynn

Current guidance says staff should wear masks when treating patients who either have Covid-19 or are suspected of having it.

The staff member, who asked not to be named, said the issue came to light on Tuesday when nurses noticed new stickers had been put on some of the masks, which concealed previous guidance that they should not be used after 2016-17.

She said that, although managers had stated Public Health England guidance deemed the equipment safe for use, a request for the evidence supporting the claim to be shared was not initially responded to.

She said: “The nursing staff, at a time when they’re already anxious and scared, are now even more scared, unsupported by management and feeling like they’re not cared about. There’s a lot of very angry staff.”

But she added bosses had imposed many sensible measures in order to combat the virus.

Deputy chief executive, Laura Skaife-Knight, said: “We know some staff have raised concerns about expiry dates on specific items being out of date.

“We have listened to these concerns and quickly checked this out. Stock is being allocated nationally and all of our masks have come from NHS supply chain.

“Some of this has been relabelled at source with new use by/expiry dates following rigorous testing to confirm that it is still safe to use.

“We have received confirmation from Public Health England that all of the products we have in use across QEH have been tested and are safe.”

