Patients, visitors and staff will no longer need to wear masks in public areas of Lynn's Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

From today, face coverings will only be mandatory for people in clinical areas, including Outpatients.

Anyone in public areas of the hospital, including entrances, waiting areas, corridors and restaurants will no longer need to wear one.

People who choose to continue to wear masks can still do so, and the QEH will keep providing them at the entrances for this purpose.

Visitors will still be required to continue adequate hand hygiene practices on arrival and departure from the hospital, as well as entry and exit from wards.

Alice Webster, chief nurse at QEH, said: “We would like to take this opportunity to thank the communities we serve for their support in wearing masks when in our hospitals over the last two years to directly support us in providing the safest care possible to all our patients.

“We will continue monitoring the situation carefully, and ensuring Hands, Face, Ventilate guidance is followed, so that our patients, staff and visitors are all kept safe.”

Anyone with Covid-19 symptoms, who is a close contact of someone confirmed with the illness, or if they have diarrhoea symptoms and/or vomiting within 48 hours of a planned visit should not visit any hospital or healthcare facility.