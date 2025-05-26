The Geoffrey Dicker Chapter, a Masonic organisation based in Lynn, has donated a total of £2,000 to five West Norfolk charities.

The funds recognise and support the vital work carried out by volunteers across the area and were distributed through a series of cheque presentations.

The beneficiaries include The Norfolk Hospice Tapping House, Scotty’s Little Soldiers, Baby Basics in Dersingham, the Lynn Night Shelter, and the West Norfolk Deaf Association.

A cheque presentation from the Geoffrey Dicker Chapter to the Norfolk Hospice, Tapping House

Mike Clough, speaking on behalf of the Geoffrey Dicker Chapter, said the group was proud to support organisations that make a meaningful difference to people’s lives.

“Most people are aware of the incredible work done by The Norfolk Hospice and the Lynn Night Shelter,” he said.

“But it was particularly rewarding to also support groups like the West Norfolk Deaf Association, who will use the funds to benefit deaf babies and their families, and Baby Basics, who provide essential items for newborns and their mothers.”

He also praised the efforts of Scotty’s Little Soldiers, a charity that helps children who have lost a parent while serving in the Armed Forces.

“Their work to bring comfort and support to bereaved children is truly inspiring,” Mr Clough added.

A cheque presentation from the Geoffrey Dicker Chapter to Scotty's Little Soldiers