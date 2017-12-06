Masons’ donation to boost King’s Lynn cancer care

Cancer patients at Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital are set to benefit from the support of a North Lynn-based group of Masons.

Members of the Philip Broadfoot Lodge, based at the King’s Lynn Masonic Centre, have donated £1,000 to the hospital’s Macmillan Cancer Care and Treatment Fund.

The money was raised during the year of office of the previous Worshipful Master, Ian Sutherland, via raffles and other events.

Mr Sutherland and his wife Angela presented a cheque for £600 to nurse Corrinne Rankin during a visit to the unit. The remainder will be donated from the Philip Broadfoot Masonic Relief Chest Scheme.

He said: “We are really pleased with the amount raised and to support such a good cause as the Cancer Care and Treatment Fund.”