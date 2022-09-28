A 'masterplan' to transform the Southgates area of Lynn has been labelled one of the most exciting town ambitions in decades.

Proposals could see travel routes through Southgates, which has functioned as the southern entrance to the town since the 15th century, completely altered - but South Gate itself will be protected.

Councillors behind the masterplan say they want to 'change the way people travel around the area' by reducing bottleneck congestion and promoting alternatives to driving.

An artist's impression of plans for the Southgates area of King's Lynn (Picture: West Norfolk Council)

Early artist impressions provided by West Norfolk Council suggest the Southgates roundabout may be removed completely, with routes under South Gate being pedestrianised.

Last month, Norfolk County Council submitted a Levelling Up Fund bid to the Government for the £24 million King’s Lynn Sustainable Transport and Regeneration Scheme.

Some of this may be used to boost the Southgates regeneration, with an announcement expected later this year.

Now, residents are being asked to provide their thoughts on the plan as part of a public consultation.

Cllr Richard Blunt, West Norfolk Council’s cabinet member for regeneration and development, said: "This plan has the potential to transform the Southgates area and bring forward significant economic benefits for the town.

"It aims to show how carefully-considered development of the area could support the economy of the whole town. It aims to change the way people travel around the area by reducing the existing ‘bottleneck’ problems for cars, while promoting alternatives to car travel.

"It aims to enhance the heritage characteristics of the area, in particular the South Gate.

"These are bold ambitions but realising them could make this one of the most exciting improvements to King’s Lynn in decades.

"An enormous amount of work has gone into developing the masterplan so far. We have done a lot of research, taken expert advice and talked to local groups and residents of the immediate vicinity. All of this has shaped the plan to this point where we are ready to ask the public for their views.

"I am sure we will have plenty of interest and I hope people will share their views and ideas with us. These will be used to develop a final version of the masterplan that will serve as a blueprint for development in the area for years to come."

Cllr Blunt will chair an original consultation on the plans, involving a Q&A session, when it is launched on October 3. It can be accessed at 6pm via the Vision King’s Lynn website.

Residents will be asked for their views on developing the area. Proposals have been put together by urban designers BDP, transport advisors Urban Flow, and property advisors Montagu Evans.

Tom Rudd, town planner at BDP, said: “It has been fantastic to bring this masterplan forward and we are excited to share our plans with the wider King’s Lynn community.

“Since January 2022 we have worked collaboratively with the Borough Council, Norfolk County Council, Historic England, local community groups and residents of the immediate area around Southgates to prepare a practical plan for change that is truly capable of unlocking the area’s full potential.

“Impactful and regenerative placemaking is at the heart of these new proposals – placemaking that prioritises King’s Lynn’s unique heritage; reduces the dominance of vehicles; and better connects existing communities, the town centre and historic and natural assets, including the River Nar.

“Together, we want to design a celebrated place that provides the entrance to King’s Lynn that it deserves, contributes to high quality sustainable growth, and provides an exemplar approach to tackling climate change.”

The Southgates site is considered a strategic location for both the King’s Lynn Transport Strategy and the Town Investment Plan, which have identified its potential to create an 'improved entrance and major economic asset for the town'.

Cllr Martin Wilby, cabinet member for highways, infrastructure and transport, added: “Our £24m bid to the government’s Levelling Up Fund is set to transform travel in this area, by building on other local transport improvements and supporting carbon cutting active travel, boosting public transport, improving safety and connections to green spaces, and protecting the landmark 15th century South Gate."

As part of the consultation, exhibition boards will be on display at the Tourist Information Centre at Stories of Lynn in Saturday Market Place.

Three additional drop-in sessions will be held at the Tuesday Market Place event cabin on:

Tuesday 11 October 11am-6pm

Wednesday 19 October 11am-6pm

Friday 28 October 11am-6pm

The consultation can be completed online at www.visionkingslynn.co.uk/southgates-masterplan or on paper at Stories of Lynn or the Tuesday Market Place drop-in.