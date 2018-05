The phrase “rain has stopped play” is one that sports players and fans alike dread to hear, but a football match in Lynn was delayed for a very different reason on Saturday, when a car crashed through fence panels at The Walks stadium.

The incident disrupted the King’s Lynn Town Reserves game against AFC Sudbury Reserves in Thurlow Nunn Division One. The game was delayed by a few minutes, in the interests of spectator safety, while the car was removed.

Photo: SUBMITTED.