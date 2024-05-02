Home   News   Article

Maths students from King’s Lynn’s Springwood High School travel to the States

By Jeremy Ransome
jeremy.ransome@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 06:00, 02 May 2024

Young mathematicians from a Lynn school took their studies to a new level when they travelled to the United States of America on a specially-themed trip.

The 19 Year 12 students from Springwood High School spent an action-packed two weeks visiting Boston, New York and Washington, where the focus was on mathematics and economics.

“We wanted a trip that was focused on subject-specific content,” explained head of year in sixth form, Luke Rawling, who accompanied the group, along with maths mentors Angela Cook and Lucy McEvoy.

Springwood students during their trip to the USA
Students in front of the Brooklyn Bridge
Springwood students during their trip to the USA
Springwood students during their trip to the USA
Students at the Statue of Liberty
