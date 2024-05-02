Young mathematicians from a Lynn school took their studies to a new level when they travelled to the United States of America on a specially-themed trip.



The 19 Year 12 students from Springwood High School spent an action-packed two weeks visiting Boston, New York and Washington, where the focus was on mathematics and economics.



“We wanted a trip that was focused on subject-specific content,” explained head of year in sixth form, Luke Rawling, who accompanied the group, along with maths mentors Angela Cook and Lucy McEvoy.

Springwood students during their trip to the USA

Students in front of the Brooklyn Bridge

