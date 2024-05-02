Maths students from King’s Lynn’s Springwood High School travel to the States
Published: 06:00, 02 May 2024
Young mathematicians from a Lynn school took their studies to a new level when they travelled to the United States of America on a specially-themed trip.
The 19 Year 12 students from Springwood High School spent an action-packed two weeks visiting Boston, New York and Washington, where the focus was on mathematics and economics.
“We wanted a trip that was focused on subject-specific content,” explained head of year in sixth form, Luke Rawling, who accompanied the group, along with maths mentors Angela Cook and Lucy McEvoy.