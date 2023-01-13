A Clenchwarton man has been voted as ‘Mr Sleek’ after losing a staggering six stone at a nearby weight loss group.

Matt Stannard, 49, joined the Slimming World group in Terrington St Clement just before Christmas in 2021 after he saw one of his friends achieve incredible results since becoming a member.

Matt said: “I have always been a big chap and, like many, have tried dieting in the past, I’d never given Slimming World a thought.

Matt Stannard has been named as 'Mr Sleek' for losing a staggering 6 stone since joining slimming world (61801308)

“I entered ‘BeardOn’ in 2021, at which I was placed second in the moustache category and at this event I met a gentleman that’s since become a good friend.

“He was going to Slimming World and was achieving great results. Upon returning home I contacted my doctor and she gave me a 12-week referral free.”

When Matt first attended the Slimming World group, which is run by Tina Rust, in December 2021, he weighed in at 23st 6.5lbs.

Just before Christmas this year, Matt weighed at 17st 7.5lbs, meaning he’s lost a total of six stone.

Matt added: “I contacted Tina at the Terrington St Clement group and started two weeks before Christmas 2021. I followed the Food Optimising plan and lost weight over Christmas. I was hooked.

“I feel great, my diabetes results are now firmly in the normal range, my joints don’t hurt so much, I can buy normal clothing and life is definitely better following Slimming World.

“Even after hitting my target weight, I will continue to attend the group to help me maintain my weight loss.

“I can’t thank Tina and the wonderful members at the group enough for all their support on my journey. If anyone is thinking about losing weight then just join your local group and it’ll change your life.’’

For more information on how to join Slimming World at The Pavilion in Terrington St Clement, contact Tina on 07798894639.