Six talented youngsters took part in the Lynn round of the newly-established Rotary Young Musician Competition.

The winner was pianist Matthew Hawkes, from Springwood High School, whose two pieces wowed the audience.

He played Debussy’s Reverie and Rachmaninoff’s Prelude in G Minor. He goes on to the district round to be held in March.

Young musicians Iryna Oliinyk, Matthew Hawkes and Chloe Eglen

In second place was Ukrainian, Iryna Oliinyk a pupil at Alderman Peel School in Wells. Chloe Eglen from Springwood High School came third.

The Rotary Club is very grateful to Derek Oldfield, Avril Wright and Daniel Jenkins for acting as judges and to Springwood High School for hosting the event.