Lynn Museum has become a must-visit for Star Wars fans as it opens its latest exhibition.

Opened on July 15, just in time for the school summer holidays, ‘May the Toys Be With You’ showcases one of the UK's finest collections of vintage Star Wars toys and original cinema posters, from 1977 to 1985.

It is a celebration of the now highly collectable vintage toy line and of the iconic design work and art of the Star Wars movies.

Dayna Woolbright, curator at Lynn Museum, said: “We are delighted to host this fantastic exhibition which is a must-see for fans of Star Wars, classic toys and cinema history.

“We look forward to welcoming visitors of all ages to this truly inter-generational show. Those who grew up in the late 1970s and early 80s will remember how popular and exciting these toys were and can enjoy this lovely opportunity to share their childhood memories with a new generation.”

In 1977, the first Star Wars film broke box office records. But nobody could have predicted that the merchandising would end up earning more than the film itself.

Star Wars toys became the must-have playthings for an entire generation, with an estimated 300 million action figures sold between 1977 and 1985.

The exhibition is not only a celebration of classic toys and collectables but also of the iconic design and artwork of the Star Wars films.

From X-Wing Fighters to light-sabres, these fantastic creations have fired the imagination and made their mark on the cultural landscape since the first film was released over forty years ago.

The collection is owned by Star Wars devotee Matt Fox, who bought his first toy at age five. His collection is now one of the finest and most complete in the UK.

Lynn Museum will host a wonderful selection from Matt’s collection – including life-size storm troopers who will be on guard to keep visitors in order.

The exhibition will be running until May 30, 2026.

