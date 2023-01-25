West Norfolk Mayor Lesley Bambridge hosted 25 foreign students and their teachers, who were visiting Lynn under the EU Erasmus+ student exchange programme.

The visit involved students from Germany, France and Italy and was an introduction to the wider programme, which has been running since 1987, where students are offered the possibility of studying or doing an internship abroad for two to 12 months.

Springwood High School led the programme in this area, with students putting up their foreign visitors in a deal that will be reciprocated later in the year. The school's head of IT Tammy Churchyard was the visit coordinator.

Foreign students stayed in Lynn (62060490)

A busy week included visits to Cambridge and London, and also took in a visit to Lynn's Trinity Guildhall, where Cllr Bambridge presented students with commemorative Queen’s Jubilee coins. They also enjoyed an historic town tour by town guide Gary Walker.