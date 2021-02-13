Mayor maintains King's Lynn Mart tradition in video

A special video has been issued today to mark what would have been the opening day of the Lynn Mart for 2021.

The historic fair was cancelled for the first time in decades last month because of the coronavirus lockdown.

But the event's traditions have still been celebrated through the reading of its proclamation by West Norfolk's mayor, Geoff Hipperson.

The reading was broadcast on BBC Radio Norfolk this lunchtime, with the video also being released via the borough council's social media platforms.

Mr Hipperson said he had been looking forward to attending the Showmen's Guild's lunch, which usually takes place on the opening day of the fair.

He also thanked the Guild for their support of his mayoral charities, adding: "I wish the Showmen a safe return to normal business later in the year and trust we will see them return for their traditional welcome in 2022."

Geoff Hipperson at the 2020 Mart.

Although this year is the first since the Second World War when the Mart hasn't taken place, health crises have halted it in the past, as historian Dr Paul Richards explains here.