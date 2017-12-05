Mayor opens new-look North Runcton hall

Have your say

A West Norfolk village hall has been formally re-opened following extensive refurbishment.

Borough mayor Carol Bower was invited to unveil the revamped village meeting place (VMP) in North Runcton, as well as a former phone box which has been converted into an art gallery.

Opening of North Runcton New Art Gallery. Conversion of the village public Telephone Box . Pictured King's Lynn Mayor Carol Bower opening the gallery.Pictured King's Lynn Mayor Carol Bower.

The gallery has also been dubbed Norfolk’s smallest museum.

Work on renovating the VMP in School Lane began in the summer, after the parish council was given a £50,000 grant from WREN’S FCC Community Action Fund.

The grant, together with local fundraising, has paid for a new disabled access point, plus improved kitchen and toilet facilities.

Parish council chairman Rick Morrish joined Mrs Bower and villagers for the ceremony.