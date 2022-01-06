Downham's Mayor Jenny Groom has praised the "fantastic" efforts of residents in the search for missing man and former Salvation Army Officer John Boyd,77.

She said: "This is a very worrying time for John's family and friends, particularly as the weather has taken such a cold turn.

"As someone who has worked so hard for others, I hope that his family get some comfort from the fantastic support that members of the community have shown to help him at his time of need.

Police are appealing for help to trace 78-year-old John Boyd, who was reported missing earlier today (54079048)

"We all hope that John will soon be found safe and well and I would like to thank all those who have volunteered to help in the search. A fantastic effort from our local community."

Members of a search party organised by two Downham residents Erin and Paul met at the Town Square at 5pm last night to co-ordinate a search of the town.

A search party organised by Downham residents met at the town square last night (54113040)

Paul praised the efforts of the police,saying: "The communication between us and the police has been great, they've been really supportive."

People paired off and searched well into the night, at zero and minus one degrees Celsius.

Today the group titled Search For John,is now over eighty members with people pitching in from neighbouring towns and villages.

Posters will be printed today in order to aid the search which has spanned Littleport, Denver, Barroway Drove and Downham.

One resident told the Lynn News they are "proud to come from Downham" after seeing the town club together.

In a previous statement Mr Boyd's wife and primary carer Diane Boyd said she was "overwhelmed" by the support of the townsfolk.

The police have issued no updates and continue the search.