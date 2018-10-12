Mayor praises Gaywood church’s new First World War display

A major new exhibition commemorating the centenary of the part Gaywood residents played in the First World War has been given civic recognition.

Borough mayor Nick Daubney, who was joined by mayoress Cheryl on their visit, said the display, arranged by a small team, working under the direction of St Faith’s Team Vicar, the Rev Karlene Kerr, gave a real sense of the loss of so much Gaywood youth.

Exhibition to mark the centenary of the end of the First World War at St Faith's Church, Gaywood, Borough Mayor Cllr Nick Daubney and Mayoress Cheryl Daubney visiting the church to view the exhibition...With a backdrop of the exhibition are (LtoR), Richard Parr (Deputy Churchwarden), Mayoress Cheryl Daubney, Mayor Cllr Nick Daubney, Rev Julie Boyd, Matthew Boyd, Rev Laura Purnell (Curate). (4655196)

“The mayoress and I were so pleased to be invited to view the WW1 exhibition. It has been so carefully and thoughtfully assembled,” said Mr Daubney.

There was also a personal connection for the civic couple because Monday, the day of their visit, was the 24th anniversary of their marriage being blessed in St Faith’s Church.

Before they left the church, St Faith’s Rector, the Rev Julie Boyd, gave them a short prayer of blessing marking their wedding anniversary.

Exhibition to mark the centenary of the end of the First World War at St Faith's Church, Gaywood, Borough Mayor Cllr Nick Daubney and Mayoress Cheryl Daubney visiting the church to view the exhibition...A surprise presentation of a Wedding Anniversary card from Richard Parr (Deputy Churchwarden), to Mayoress Cheryl Daubney, Mayor Cllr Nick Daubney, as they were celebrating 24 years marriage on the day they attended the exhibition (Mon 8th Oct), (they were marrried at St Faith Church Gaywood) .With a backdrop of the exhibition are (LtoR), Richard Parr (Deputy Churchwarden), Mayoress Cheryl Daubney, Mayor Cllr Nick Daubney, Rev Julie Boyd, Matthew Boyd, Rev Laura Purnell (Curate). (4654705)

The exhibition is on show until November 10, the day before a special Remembrance Day service at St Faith’s Church.

The Rev Kerr said that as well as remembering and honouring those who fought, the exhibition looks behind the facts and figures to reveal the human face of the war.

She said that, together with artwork creating symbols of peace drawn by local school pupils and a display if poppies, there is also an emphasis on celebrating peace. Everyone is welcome to visit the exhibition to reflect, remember and give thanks.

The exhibition is open to the public each weekday morning, between 9am and 12 noon, apart from Tuesdays. Admission is free.

The exhibition has been supported by the Imperial War Museum, Heritage Lottery Fund, Norfolk Community Foundation and the Gaywood Co-op Funeral Care company.

Church members are thanked for donating items in the display, including medals, documents and other artefacts.