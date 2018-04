Officials from Lynn’s night shelter were praised by borough mayor Carol Bower on Tuesday, when a reception was held at Lynn town hall.

This year’s nominated mayor Nick Daubney has chosen to support the night shelter as one of his chosen charities of the year.

Pictured above, mayor’s consort Simon Bower, night shelter co-ordinator Joanne Dowen, mayor Carol Bower, Father Adrian Ling, with other guests attending the event.

