Outgoing King's Lynn mayor Harry Humphrey presents Sea Cadets awards

By Pete Woodhouse
Published: 16:56, 13 May 2022
 | Updated: 16:57, 13 May 2022

One of the last duties as outgoing borough mayor for Harry Humphrey was presenting the King's Lynn Sea Cadets Awards on Tuesday night.

Senior Cadet 2022 was awarded to AC Amelia Rose Paget, who was also awarded Best Dressed Cadet 2022.

King's Lynn Sea Cadets stated on social media: "There was a great turn out from our cadets, parents and supporters and it was nice meeting you all.

Mayor Harry Humphrey presents awards at the King's Lynn Sea Cadets Awards presentation. MLNF-22MF5095
"Congratulations go to the cadets who won awards and the hard work and commitment given by all involved with TS Vancouver for an enjoyable night.

Senior Cadet 2022 awarded to AC Amelia Rose Paget, also awarded Best Dressed Cadet 2022. MLNF-22MF5092
"Please don't forget we are always looking for more cadet and staff recruits to join our great unit."

From left: Major Bill Kerr (RBL), Mayor Harry Humphrey, Robert Hipkin (RBL), Sea Cadets commanding officer Kurt Massen. MLNF-22MF50100
Commanding officer Kurt Massen. MLNF-22MF5099
