Mayor reveals why she loves West Norfolk

Carol Bower has lent her backing to the Love West Norfolk campaign, which is building up to Love West Norfolk Day next Wednesday, February 14.

“We are so fortunate in this part of the world to have access to special places like Snettisham and Titchwell and Holme Dunes.

“There is an abundance of wildlife, and great causes like the Norfolk Wildlife Trust and the RSPB working to protect and preserve that which we have right here on our doorstep.

“It is quite a rare thing to find solitude with nature but that’s what we have here in West Norfolk. I can often find myself walking for miles and miles along the sand.”

“And we have such incredible heritage. We can see the restoration of heritage in King’s Lynn and the great work that organisations like True’s Yard Museum are doing.

“The books they recently published, which they are distributing to schools, will provide a real connection for young people to the area’s history.”

Mrs Bower also highlighted both the borough’s Hanseatic history and the range of events held here throughout the year as other aspects of borough life to be proud of.

She said: “This is something which we have been involved for many years and again, provides a link to the past for the next generation.

“The Hansa connection is a theme that runs through it all – it relates to our beginnings and it’s a connection which is strengthening now through our stronger ties in the Hanseatic League.”

“The King’s Lynn Festival, for example, brings world-renowned people to the area, appearing in so many different venues – the Arts Centre, the Corn Exchange, St Nicholas’ Chapel.

“The content is of such a high standard – and it wouldn’t happen without the support of local businesses and the Borough Council.

“The Water Ski Racing on the Ouse is another great event – and it brings in people from everywhere. There has even been a team from Australia take part!”

“I feel so fortunate to live in this glorious part of the world, to have access to such amazing wildlife, such beautiful coastline, such impressive heritage, such entertaining festivals, and to be connected and part of this wonderful community. I really do love West Norfolk.”

Residents and firms are being encouraged to share the reasons why they love West Norfolk online next Wednesday. Visit www.lovewestnorfolk.co.uk or follow the campaign on social media for more details.