Tonight is the night when we will name the best in the business at the West Norfolk Mayor’s Business Awards.

The Lynn News is staging the 35th Awards at the Alive Corn Exchange on Lynn’s Tuesday Market Place this evening.

The Awards publicly acknowledge outstanding business achievement and the contribution that businesses make to the West Norfolk economy.

Mayor's Business Awards 2023

Tonight’s awards, which were established in 1989 by former mayor Cllr Les Daubney, will recognise the achievements of local businesses, providing them with the perfect opportunity to showcase their success.

This prestigious annual awards programme is a memorable highlight in the region's business calendar, attracting hundreds of nominations every year from businesses across West Norfolk.

Nominations have now closed and the judges have whittled down all the entries to the following shortlist.

Mayor's Business of the Year 2023 JD Cooling Systems Limited with then-mayor Lesley Bambridge

Apprentice or Trainee of the Year (sponsored by Greenyard): Natalie Parker (GH Hair Design), Tom Owen (Just4You Fitness), Jake Twite (Steele Media).

Business Person of the Year (sponsored by Brown & Co): Tim Gibb (Crown Lodge Hotel), Michael Stollery (Mickram Ltd), Jane Cole (Pole Perfect Fitness).

Customer Care (sponsored by My House Online): Free Your Body Therapy, Newson & Buck, Tipsy Teapot.

Employee of the Year (sponsored by MARS): Hannah Bates (Karma Enterprises Ltd – Arbuckles), Tyler Pease (The Angel at Watlington), Helen Stafford (The Old Store, Snettisham).

Environmental Champion (sponsored by West Norfolk Council): British Sugar, Mickram Ltd, Tamar Nurseries Ltd.

Independent Retailer of the Year: Cooper & Elms Ltd, Eric’s Fish & Chips, The Bottom Drawer Bridal.

King’s Lynn Champion (sponsored by Discover King’s Lynn): Just Essentials, Images Hair & Beauty, Rusty Krab Rum Shop.

Leisure & Tourism: Eric’s Fish & Chips, Karma Enterprises Ltd (Arbuckles), The Lord Nelson, Burnham Thorpe.

Small Business of the Year (sponsored by Mapus-Smith & Lemmon LLP): Lynnmoore Engineering Company Ltd, Steele Media, Ultimate One Ltd.

Mayor’s Business of the Year (sponsored by West Norfolk Council): Crown Lodge Hotel, Downham Country Garden Store, Sealskinz.

Business Innovation (sponsored by mcp Solicitors) – to be revealed on the evening.

West Norfolk Council is the headline sponsor for the 2024 awards and other award categories are: Mayor’s Business of the Year (also sponsored by West Norfolk Council), Environmental Champion (also West Norfolk Council), Business Innovation (MCP Solicitors), Employee of the Year (MARS UK), Business Person of the Year (Brown & Co), Apprentice/Trainee of the Year (Greenyard Frozen), Small Business (Mapus-Smith and Lemmon), King’s Lynn Champion (Discover King’s Lynn), Customer Care (My House Online), Independent Retailer of the Year and Leisure and Tourism.

