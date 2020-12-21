West Norfolk’s mayor has recorded his Christmas message to the borough in Lynn’s town hall.

In his message, Geoff Hipperson thanked council staff and others for their goodwill, and also to people in the borough who had made him and mayoress Rose feel so welcome.

He also touched upon Covid-19 and spoke about encouraging offers of help to others, particularly at this time where many are experiencing a lack of visitors over the Christmas holiday and potential loneliness.

The mayor's Christmas message was recorded by the borough council's Tim Baldwin. Picture: Ian Burt

Mr Hipperson also alluded to an email he had received questioning why Christian prayers were said before full borough council meetings.

The mayor shared his response to this email with the Lynn News.

It said: "I am a naturally tolerant person and in my younger days played team sports involving players of various beliefs, many of whom I was pleased to call my friends.

Mayor Geoff Hipperson, recorded his Christmas message from the Mayor's Parlour at the Town Hall in King's Lynn. Picture: Ian Burt

"In my opinion, council meetings are preceded by a prayer, not only because of tradition, but because it reminds us of why we are there; to help and represent residents of the borough.

"Any councillor who is not comfortable with prayers can (in normal circumstances) be absent from the Assembly Room whilst prayers take place andthen be fully accepted to join other councillors after prayers."

Mr Hipperson told the Lynn News: "I included part of this reply in my Christmas message and said that, although many people like to be self-sufficient, an offer of help is often comforting."