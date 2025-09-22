West Norfolk’s mayor has added an extra incentive to his fundraising efforts - pledging to ‘get inked’ if he reaches a target figure.

Cllr Andy Bullen is fundraising during his term in office for two charities he is supporting - The Swan Youth Project in Downham Market and 42F Squadron King’s Lynn Air Corps cadets.

As well as a number of the usual money-spinning events, Cllr Bullen, who represents North Downham ward on the borough council, has taken a more unusual pledge to have a special logo tattooed on one of his arms - if he reaches a £1,500 target.

West Norfolk Mayor Cllr Andy Bullen. Picture: West Norfolk Council

The ink work is looking very likely as Cllr Bullen is already approaching £800 on his JustGiving online donation page.

The special mayor’s charity logo has been designed by The Swan Project which works with young people offering educational, social and emotional support to those aged eight to 24. The 42F squadron offers a range of exciting opportunities for young people through a diverse range of activities, parade nights and helping a civic events.

Cllr Bullen said: “For my part I am having the logo tattooed on my arm if I raise funds for the charities. When I have raised £1,500 I will have the tattoo by a local tattoo artist”

The special logo which will be the design for the mayor's tattoo

Events already organised in support of the two charities include a golf day, 70s and 80s Downham’s Got Soul at Downham Town Hall on October 24 at 7.30pm, a quiz and various dinners. Tickets for the soul night cost £10 and can be purchased from Eventbrite at www.eventbrite.com

And a sponsored walk is also planned of more than 10 miles from Lynn to Downham.

You can sponsor the mayor at: www.justgiving.com/page/andy-bullen-swan-42f?utm_medium=FR&utm_source=WA