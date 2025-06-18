The West Norfolk mayor has shared his “very special” link to the RAF Air Cadets through his late father.

During last month’s mayor-making ceremony, Cllr Andy Bullen revealed the youngsters who would be representing the cadets this year, including 17-year-old Charles Kent from Lynn’s 42F Squadron.

It uncovered stories of his father, Geoff Bullen, who was the first one to join the squadron at age 16 back in 1939.

Mayor Andy Bullen with his new RAF cadet Charles Kent

“It’s very special to have that connection,” the mayor said.

“I’ve always known about my father’s connection because he was cadet number one.”

In November 1941, Geoff was called up to the RAF and sent to America, where he learned to fly at a number of air bases both there and in Canada.

Cllr Bullen's father, Geoff, was the first to join Lynn's 42F squadron in 1939

He received his ‘wings’, a badge awarded to pilots after training.

When he came back to England on May 29, 1944, he flew a Sterling Bomber -and the following week he towed a troop carrying a Horsa Glider to the River Orne in France for the D-Day landings.

In the same year, Geoff towed another glider and later made further supply drops for the capture of the bridge during the Battle of Arnhem in the Netherlands.

His plane was hit by enemy fire, but he was okay.

Geoff Bullen (middle) with his peers

Upon his return to civilian life, he became an air cadet instructor - and in 1973 renewed his connection with the Lynn squadron, regularly attending reunion dinners and taking a keen interest.

He continued to be involved up until November 2013 and passed away in 2014.

Cllr Bullen has been the honorary president of the squadron since September last year.

Geoff Bullen (left) is considered a "hero" by the squadron

“Being in the position to support them now is wonderful,” he said.

“My father was very highly thought of within the squadron, and so it is great to carry on that tradition.”

Mike Lister, the chairman of 42F, says the ceremony was a “double privilege”.

Chairman Mike Lister with Cllr Andy Bullen

“Not only have I seen this year’s nominated cadet receive his badge from the newly elected mayor, but this was done by a mayor who is also our squadron’s honorary president,” he said.

He added that 42F now has a tangible connection with its historic beginnings again, just ten years later, with its “hero of World War Two” and his son, who, alongside the cadets, continues a tradition of “service and dedication to the community”.

Cllr Bullen added: “The reason it is so important is that it gives me an insight into what the air cadets do, the work they do and how young people and members of the air cadets benefit from joining the squadron.

“I am very happy to support their work.”