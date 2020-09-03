Mayor takes a ride on returning King's Lynn ferry

Civic leaders have set sail to celebrate the return of Lynn’s pedestrian ferry to public service.

The historic transport link, which dates back to the 13th century, resumed crossings of the River Great Ouse on Tuesday morning .

And a blessing took place on the water today in a ceremony organised to coincide with Merchant Navy Day.

Re-opening of the Kings Lynn Ferry..left to right Father Adrian, Mayor Geoff Hipperson, Ben Ellis and Paul Kunes..... (41855249)

Borough mayor Geoff Hipperson stepped aboard to congratulate the new operators, Ben Ellis and Richard Stannard, for restoring the service, which is now trading under the name of West Lynn Ferry Ltd.

The service had previously shut down in March when the previous operators retired at the start of the coronavirus lockdown period.

Mr Hipperson said: “There is nothing more vital than the ferry.

Lynn's pedestrian ferry back on the water this morning (41706694)

“It’s been here for 800 years and I’m very pleased to see it going again.”

Mr Ellis told him in response: “It’s been a long time coming but we’re here now and we’re here to stay, as long as we don’t get any more lockdowns.”

The service was blessed by the mayor’s chaplain, Father Adrian Ling, who is also Rector of St Peter’s Church in West Lynn as well as All Saints’ Church in Lynn’s Hillington Square.

He said: “Our people (in West Lynn) have really missed it and they’re so glad you’re running it.”

The ferry is operating Monday to Saturday, between 7am and 6pm, with a continuous service during morning and evening peak times.

Sailings take place every 20 minutes at all other times during the day.

