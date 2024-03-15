The mayor of Lynn and West Norfolk will not only be travelling in style, but travelling green as she upgrades to an all-electric car.

It is part of West Norfolk Council’s commitment to create a cleaner and greener environment, meaning the mayor will now be driven around the borough in a rechargeable car.

Mayor Cllr Margaret Wilkinson and Cllr Michael de Whally, cabinet member for climate change and biodiversity, celebrated the arrival of the new car by charging it up at one of the 50kw charging points in St James Multi-Storey car park in Lynn last year.

The car can be charged at St James Multi Storey Car Park

Cllr Wilkinson said: “From this week, when travelling to official functions, I will be in a Volvo XC40 Electric Estate 300kW rechargeable car. My previous car was a hybrid and this new model goes that extra step towards a greener environment. It’s comfortable and quiet to travel in too.”

Cllr de Whalley added: “This will help towards one of our key corporate strategy priorities of protecting our environment. Since the end of 2022 the borough council has installed electric vehicle charging points in several of our car parks in King’s Lynn, Hunstanton and Burnham Market.

“The council needs to lead by example. I hope to see residents and businesses see the advantages of electric cars and the positive impact they can have on our local environment.”

Cllr Wilkinson and Cllr de Whalley in the electric car

Cllr Wilkinson taking a spin in her new electric car

West Norfolk Council has taken a three-year lease option which costs £18,500. The lease will allow the option to switch to the latest electric vehicle technology available in the future.